LMPD searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Missign teen, Rebecca Dorsey (Photo: Provided)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Metro Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Rebecca Dorsey.

Dorsey is 5’4’’, weighs 130 lbs, has blue eyes and light brown hair. She has blue braces, bangs and sometimes wears heavy makeup or glasses.

She is missing from Standiford Ct. and may be in the Westport Rd, Goose Creek Rd. or St. Matthews areas.

If you see her, call 911. Do not approach her.

