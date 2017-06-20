LMPD responds to questions about vehicle decorated for pride parade

LMPD responded on Facebook to questions they have been receiving on a vehicle that was decorated for the pride parade. (Photo: LMPD Facebook page)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department says they have received some questions following the Kentuckiana Pride Parade and how one police vehicle was decorated for the event.

LMPD made a post on Facebook Tuesday to address any questions.

They said the suggestion to decorate the vehicle for the parade came from Chief Steve Conrad’s LGBTQ Advisory Council. It was thought to be a way to show unity with the LGBTQ community.

The Facebook post goes on to say the New York Police Department did a similar thing for their vehicle in 2016.

© 2017 WHAS-TV