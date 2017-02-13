LMPD releases video of officers fatally shooting man in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department has released body camera footage of officers fatally shooting an alleged burglary suspect Feb. 11 in South Louisville.

Fourth Division officers were responding to a ‘burglary in progress’ call on Oleanda Avenue near Churchill Downs when the incident happened.

The newly released body camera footage shows officers entering an abandoned home on Oleanda Avenue with their guns drawn. Ofc. Russell Braun secured the stairwell as two other officers, Ofc. Paige Young and Ofc. Randall Richardson, went room to room looking for a burglary suspect. The officers loudly and repeatedly announced their presence, but never received a response.

Once the ground level was cleared, the three officers moved up the stairs. It appears Braun, who was leading the group, was the first officer to see William Young Jr. hiding in the darkened room.

Chief Steve Conrad said Young was crouched behind a wall in an “ambush-like position” and armed with an object that resembled a meat-skewer.

Young can be seen in the body camera video emerging from the darkness, carrying an obscure object.

Conrad said Young charged at officers, striking Braun in the upper chest region. It appeared the blow forced Braun to fall backwards, causing him to shoot his own hand as he was falling.

The officers opened fire on Young, shooting him multiple times. A coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

Braun was treated for trauma to his upper chest and a gunshot wound on his left hand. He has been released from the hospital and is expected to recover.

Based on preliminary review of the body camera video, Conrad said investigators believed both Braun and Ofc. Young fired shots at the suspect. He said it was possible that Richardson, whose body camera did not capture the event, also opened fire.

In accordance with LMPD policy, all three officers are on paid administrative leave pending the Public Integrity Unit’s investigation into the use of force.

“I never draw any conclusions with regards to an officer-involved shooting as to whether or not the use of force was justified,” Conrad said. “That is the purpose for the Public Integrity Investigation and whether or not the use of force was justified will be subject to review of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.”

LMPD has made body camera footage of the incident available to the public on the department’s YouTube page. **Please be advised this video contains explicit language and graphic images**

