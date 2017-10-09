LMPD releases body camera video after suspect fatally shot by officers

One person injured in shooting on Fern Valley Rd. (Photo: WHAS11 Staff)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two LMPD officers are on administrative leave following an incident in which they fatally shot an armed robbery suspect.

The shooting happened at an industrial park on Fern Valley Rd. while police were responding to a call of an assault. Forty-five minutes later, police received a tip that it may be an armed robbery.

According to police, the suspect exited the building holding a handgun. That’s when officers fired their weapons. In the body camera video, it is not clear if the officers told the suspect to drop his weapon.

The suspect was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Inside the building, a victim was found bound with duct tape and pistol whipped. That person was taken to the hospital and has been released.

Officers John Dillon and Nick Ulery were placed on administrative leave as is standard practice.

In an effort to be transparent, LMPD released the officers’ body camera footage in less than 24 hrs. Those videos have been uploaded to LMPD’s YouTube channel.

