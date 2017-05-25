LMPD police chief announces command staff changes to Metro Council

LMPD generic graphic police.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Changes were made to the staff at the Louisville Metro Police Department on Thursday, May 25.

In a letter to the Louisville Metro Council from LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad, he said he was promoting Lieutenants Kimberly Burvink, Joshua Judah, and Jamey Schwab to the ranking of Major.

Conrad said these promotions are due to anticipated retirements within his Command Staff.

He says the process called for the reassignments of several members of his staff to different positions throughout the department.

The following is a list of Command Staff changes:

Major Eric Johnson, First Police Division

Major Ryan Bates, Second Police Division

Major Joshua Judah, Fourth Police Division

Major Michael Bogan, Sixth Police Division

Major Kimberly Burbrink, Seventh Police Division

Major Jamey Schwab, Eighth Police Division

Major Andrea Brown, Community Services Division

Major Tandeta Hettich, Administrative Services Divison

© 2017 WHAS-TV