LMPD police chief announces command staff changes to Metro Council

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Changes were made to the staff at the Louisville Metro Police Department on Thursday, May 25.
In a letter to the Louisville Metro Council from LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad, he said he was promoting Lieutenants Kimberly Burvink, Joshua Judah, and Jamey Schwab to the ranking of Major.
Conrad said these promotions are due to anticipated retirements within his Command Staff.
He says the process called for the reassignments of several members of his staff to different positions throughout the department.
The following is a list of Command Staff changes:
Major Eric Johnson, First Police Division
Major Ryan Bates, Second Police Division
Major Joshua Judah, Fourth Police Division
Major Michael Bogan, Sixth Police Division
Major Kimberly Burbrink, Seventh Police Division
Major Jamey Schwab, Eighth Police Division
Major Andrea Brown, Community Services Division
Major Tandeta Hettich, Administrative Services Divison
