LMPD chase ends in crash at S. Parkway, I-264

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A police chase has ended in a crash at Southern Parkway and I-264, the Watterson Expressway and in one arrest.

LMPD says the suspect was wanted in connection with prior charges for an escape warrant, receiving stolen property, fleeing and evading and wanton endangerment.

The chase stayed in the area of Watterson most of the time. It did end when the truck police were pursuing crashed.

The truck hit an SUV at the intersection of Southern Parkway and I-264 east. LMPD says a second civilian vehicle was also hit. The truck stopped, the suspect got out and that is when police apprehended the driver of the truck.

The drivers of the civilian vehicles received non-life threatening injuries. An officer also received non-life threatening injuries. His vehicle was hit by the suspect’s truck during the chase.

The chase started in the 2400 block of Rowan street, that's in the Portland area. The first report came in at 2:18 p.m. and could have started as a "trouble" run, according to MetroSafe.

Charges against the suspect are currently pending while the investigation continues.

© 2017 WHAS-TV