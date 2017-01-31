2-year-old struck, killed in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are working the scene of an accident after a 2-year-old was struck and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood Tuesday evening.
According to MetroSafe, the incident happened at Cecil Avenue and Broadway just after 7 p.m.
Details surrounding the accident are unknown at this time but officials with Louisville Metro Police say the 2-year-old died at the scene.
The identity of the child has not yet been released.
