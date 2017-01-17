LMPD officers helping with Inauguration Day security

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – We've heard a whole lot about people not going to Friday's Inauguration, but there are plenty who are, and many of them will be working it as they have through several presidencies.

Forty-six Louisville Metro Police officers will be heading to Washington DC tomorrow as Dignitary Protection team.

For the past 37 years, Lt. Gary Burman has been just like any other officer in Division 5.

“Each division has two zones so I have a zone out here in this division,” Lt. Burman said.



He can tell stories about his time on the streets, but his most memorable moments are just a click away.



“I’ve been fortunate enough to meet eight Presidents, the Queen, Gorbachev, Prince Charles, and the Dalai Lama,” Lt. Burman said. “The list is endless.”



As part of the LMPD dignitary protection team Lt. Burman has taken in the last three presidential inaugurations as part of the parade detail, but it’s not all glitz and glam.



“You’re out there 18 hours, and it’s tough,” Lt. Burman said. “It’s probably the three toughest days I’ve had in 37 years.”



However, there are a few perks to the job including rubbing elbows with people like President-elect Donald Trump whom he has met 3 times.



“We’ve never had a bad experience,” Lt. Burman said. “He couldn’t be nicer. One of the nicest folks I’ve ever met was President Obama. I actually had dinner with him when he was a Senator.”



While a large crowd of protestors and supporters are expected to line the inauguration route Lt. Burman says he can’t understand why anyone would turn down an Inauguration Day opportunity.



“It is an honor,” Lt. Burman said. “You will be part of the historical record for all-time your name will be part of the historical record as part of the protection detail. It’s history! Who wouldn’t want to be at the presidential inauguration?”

It is worth noting that LMPD Dignitary Protection Squad serves as many as 50 dignitaries per year, and the team that is heading to Washington for the inauguration was put together more than a year ago before we knew who our next President would be.

(© 2017 WHAS)