LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- An LMPD officer arrested over the weekend on charges of domestic battery will not be charged, according to Clark County prosecutor Jeremy Mull.



Officer Aaron Jaggers was accused of pushing his fiancee.



Jaggers has been with LMPD since 2016.



He is currently on administrative leave, which is standard protocol during incidents like this.

