LMPD officer suffers minor after crashing vehicle assisting KSP in pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Metro Police officer was hospitalized with minor injuries after assisting Hardin County police in a car chase Sunday.

Few details are known about the chase but officials with MetroSafe said it began in Hardin and ended in Jefferson County with an SUV crashing off the side of Dixie Highway at Speedway Avenue.

Kentucky State Police confirmed they had the suspects in custody and said no one was seriously injured.

The names of the suspects have not yet been released.

