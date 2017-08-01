LMPD officer recovering after being hit by car Tuesday night

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Embattled councilman speaks about brain injury
-
Police: 16-year-old hit after jumping from moving bus
-
Remembering U of L baseball's biggest fan
-
Dangerous problems plague Carolina beaches
-
Is your old Pyrex worth thousands?
-
Newburg residents fire back after proposed affordable housing complex
-
Family calls shooting of toddler 'horrible tragedy'
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday's Outlook
-
Questioning the crash that killed teen
-
iTeam: Scrap yard safety hazards
More Stories
-
Remembering UofL Baseball's biggest fan, Todd EsserAug. 1, 2017, 11:18 p.m.
-
U.S. test-launches intercontinental ballistic…Aug. 2, 2017, 5:19 a.m.
-
Iconic Bardstown Road restaurant is adding space,…Aug. 2, 2017, 5:41 a.m.