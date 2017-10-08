LMPD Officer involved in fatal shooting on Fern Valley Rd.

One person injured in shooting on Fern Valley Rd. (Photo: WHAS11 Staff)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police are investigating a shooting in the 3200 block of Fern Valley Rd. which involved a police officer.

Officers from the sixth and seventh division responded to a call about an assault at a business on Fern Valley Road Sunday evening.

While on the scene, a man came out of the business armed with a gun. Officers ordered the man to drop his weapon, but he did not do so. According to the LMPD Police Chief, the "officers fired their weapons to protect themselves."

The man died at the hospital and two 7th division officers are on administrative leave.

No officers were injured, but others in the building were also transported to the hospital.

Chief Conrad says to expect a news conference possibly after 5:00 tomorrow for body cam video, but the incident is still under investigation.



