LMPD officer at center of sexual assault lawsuits submits resignation

Pablo Cano (Photo: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Pablo Cano, the LMPD officer at the center of multiple sexual assault lawsuits, resigned today around 2:30 p.m. according to an LMPD spokesperson.

LMPD said his resignation does not change their stance.

“The fact Mr. Cano no longer works for Metro Government does not diminish the scope and intent of our investigation - to determine if crimes have been committed, and together with the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, decide what criminal charges should be levied. This remains an open and active criminal investigation,” Sgt. John Bradley said.

