LMPD Oaks and Derby security preparations (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- With hundreds of thousands of visitors expected to pack into Churchill Downs this weekend, LMPD is preparing for its busiest weekend of the year.

Traffic Commander Sgt. Ruby Ellison suggests looking at road closures ahead of time, pre-planning your exit and taking a picture of where you park.

"We encourage people, pre-plan your exit strategy as well as how you are going to get to the track," said Ellison.

Here is a list of closures for Oaks and Derby.

LMPD says this year's taxi cab lot will be on Central Ave Between 3rd and 4th Streets and there will be an Uber pick up lot in Lot T of Papa John's Cardinal stadium. With TARC also providing shuttles, LMPD is hoping all will drive responsibly.

"The Traffic Unit will have additional teams out on the roadways looking for persons under the influence. Please, please, please, do not drink and drive, our community will be in the national spotlight this weekend, so remember to fill yourself full of patience, be considerate to residents, visitors and hundreds of officers that are going to be out there diligently working to get you home quickly and safely," said Ellison.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services is adding an extra layer of security as well. It is rolling out a new feature in its texting emergency notification system for this week including the Pegasus Parade, Oaks, and Derby.

"Anytime you have a large crowd gathering that kind of, so called soft threat, of you know any potential dangerous activity we want to make sure that people going to the event are having a great time, having the time that they are expecting to have at derby week but we want to make sure they are prepared and that they have the information should any sort of incident occur," said Mitchell Burmeister, PIO Louisville Metro Emergency Services.

In case of a public safety emergency at one of the events, you would receive a text alert. There is no fee to sign up, but standard message and data rates apply.

To opt in, text the following keywords to 67283.

Parade - for notifications at the Pegasus Parade

Festival - for notifications at any Kentucky Derby Festival event

Oaks - for notifications at the Kentucky Oaks

Derby - for notifications at the Kentucky Derby

DerbyWeek - to sign up for all of the above at once

"One of the biggest causes of confusion after an event has occurred or when an event is occurring is communication, so we want to make sure that we have a clear, unified message of communication coming from our incident management system," said Burmeister.

© 2017 WHAS-TV