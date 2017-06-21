LMPD Narcotics Unit makes major busts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – LMPD’s Narcotics Unit has had a busy week of busts, including one that was hidden.
Pictures posted to LMPD’s Facebook page showed three kilograms of suspected heroin that was found behind a wall in a Highlands home.
The department also took an assortment of drugs off the street in the Sixth Division. After receiving a tip, officers found cocaine, meth, marijuana, and assortment of pills.
