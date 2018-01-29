LMPD looking to ID bank robbery suspect

LMPD is looking for the public's help in identifying this bank robbery suspect.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking to identify a man they say robbed a bank on Poplar Level Road.

On Jan. 24, LMPD says, the suspect entered a Fifth Third Bank, approached a teller window, and presented a demand note asking for business cash.

No one was injured, LMPD said.

The police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect. If you have any information you are asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous.



