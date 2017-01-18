LMPD looking for missing person last seen on Manslick Road

Laura Carter

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing person.

Twenty-nine-year-old Laura Carter is 5’6”, 250 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen in the 3600 block of Manslick Road at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark pants and gray shoes.

She is thought to be endangered due to her mental status.

LMPD asks that if you see her do not approach her but call 911. You can also call 574-LMPD if you have information too.



