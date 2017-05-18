Close Missing 48-year-old woman located, she is safe WHAS 5:50 PM. EDT May 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Police are no longer looking for 48-year-old Filder Auma.She was located on Thursday evening and is safe. © 2017 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WHAS Breaking News Large black bear caught on camera in Taylorsville T.G. talks great weather 1 dead, another charged in PRP shooting Inside LMPD Special Ops Untreated sleep apnea could cut 10 to 20 years off your life, experts say 4 charged in Bardstown teens death appear in court Coroners office looking to increase staffing Affordable Adventures: Lexington Area Rubbertown fights back against pollution More Stories Two arrested after Big Four Bridge visitors alert… May 18, 2017, 5:45 p.m. The 9th Street Divide: Hidden Gems May 18, 2017, 4:56 p.m. LMPD releases identity of chase suspect; faces… May 18, 2017, 3:02 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs