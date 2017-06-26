​LMPD looking for endangered missing 46-year-old woman

Theresa Simamora

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for an endangered missing 46-year-old woman.

Theresa Simamora, also known as Theresa Krupp, is 5’6”, 180 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Simamora was last seen walking away from 4007 Heatherview Road, the Breckinridge Meadows subdivision, at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 26 and did not return.

LMPD says the Simamora is believed to be suicidal.

If you have any information on Simamora or her whereabouts call MPD at 574-LMPD (5673).





