LMPD looking for endangered missing 16-year-old

Darius Reeves

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for an endangered missing 16-year-old.

LMPD says Darius S. Reeves has been missing since June 10 and was last seen in the area of 5002 LeSabre Drive in Louisville.

Reeves is 5’4”, 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

LMPD says Reeves indicated to his family he may harm himself.

If you have any information on Reeves’ whereabouts you can contact LMPD at 574-LMPD (5673).

