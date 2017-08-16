WHAS
LMPD K-9 recovered after fentanyl overdose

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:23 PM. EDT August 16, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Josie, the LMPD K-9 who nearly overdosed on fentanyl last week, has recovered and is now back to work.

She and her handler were searching a storage area when they came across some loose powder that turned out to have the very dangerous drug fentanyl in it. Josie came into contact with it and had to be given the drug naloxone to reverse fentanyl's effects.

She was taken and treated at an animal hospital and is doing fine now.         

Other bags of heroin were found and three people were arrested.

