LMPD investigating threat made to local temple

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are investigating a threat to a synagogue made on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

According to the Courier-Journal, the threat happened Friday in the form of a voicemail message containing anti-Semitic threats.

A police spokesperson told WHAS11 News officers took a report for what they’re calling “harassing communications” at Temple Shalom on Lowe Road.

They declined to provide further details only confirming officers are providing additional patrols in the area as the investigation continues.

