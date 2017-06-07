WHAS
LMPD investigating homicide in Parkland neighborhood alley

WHAS 1:51 PM. EDT June 07, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in an alley behind the 2700 block of Dumesnil Street, in the Parkland neighborhood, according to MetroSafe.

Police responded to the area to investigate a stolen vehicle report. MetroSafe says the vehicle was found with bullet holes and blood in it. A body was found in that vehicle too.

The initial report came in at 11:38 a.m., MetroSafe says. 

