LMPD investigating homicide in Parkland neighborhood alley

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in an alley behind the 2700 block of Dumesnil Street, in the Parkland neighborhood, according to MetroSafe.
Police responded to the area to investigate a stolen vehicle report. MetroSafe says the vehicle was found with bullet holes and blood in it. A body was found in that vehicle too.
The initial report came in at 11:38 a.m., MetroSafe says.
