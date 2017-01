LMPD investigating shooting in the Limerick neighborhood on Dec. 31.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in the Limerick neighborhood.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the 4900 block of College Court.

Police say two people with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.

University Hospital was reportedly on lockdown after the shooting but at this point it's unclear why.