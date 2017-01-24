LMPD investigating alleged sexual assault on JCPS bus

SCHOOL BUS generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- LMPD is investigating an alleged sexual assault on a Jefferson County Public School Bus.

That investigation started after JCPS officials took a look at security footage and saw an incident involving two students.

That incident happened last Thursday on the way home from school.

At this time, JCPS is not releasing where the students attended school. They said the bus does transport special need students and none of the students on the bus are required to have an aide.

