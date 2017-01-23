LMPD expected to make update on Intel task force

LMPD cruiser generic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Officials are expected to take a look at the effectiveness of a new initiative targeting violent crime.

LMPD launched the Louisville Metro Intel task Force early January following a record 117 homicides in 2016.

The task force is a combined effort targeting violent offenders.

It brings together the FBI, DEA, U.S. marshals, U.S. Attorney's Office, and the Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Members of the task force are expected to announce the results of the initiative's first two weeks in action at a news conference Jan. 23.,

