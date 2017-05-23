LMPD Det.: ‘Pleading with the community' for answers in deadly shooting of 7-year-old

Det. Stephen Snider

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Homicide detectives have been working around the clock after a 7-year-old was shot in his home while he was eating a snack and playing on this tablet. They made a plea to the community and those who may be involved at a news conference on Tuesday.

The deadly shooting happened on Sunday, May 21. Dequante Hobbs' mother and grandmother were home at the time. He was transported to the hospital but later died.

They are pleading for those who may know something or for those who could be involved to come forward. They desperately want to talk to those involved.

“We are still left with too many unanswered questions. We are pleading with the community to find out what happened.” Detective Stephen Snider said.

Snider says the Louisville Metro Police Department is actively looking for multiple people who they believe may have information about the case.

