LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A woman is in the hospital after an LMPD officer struck her with his cruiser at Chestnut and Preston Streets.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the officer behind the wheel did not see the woman walking as he attempted to turn from Preston St. onto Chestnut St. when he struck her.

The victim was taken to University Hospital “with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries”, and the officer was not injured, according to an LMPD spokesperson.

