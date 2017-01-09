LMPD creates task force to combat violence

LMPD generic graphic police.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Police are taking extra measures to combat violence affecting the community.

Officials say they will create Louisville Metro INTEL (LMINTEL), a task force which includes the FBI, DEA, ATF, U.S. Marshals, U.S. Attorney’s and Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Offices.

This task force will identify primary, violent offenders and will leverage all resources available to locate as well as apprehend and prosecute offenders.

LMPD said they have been working with these partners since early 2016 for assessment and crime analysis.

They believe the newer, centralized task force will provide better coordination, apprehension and follow up.

Police say they will gradually add more to the task force and will provide the public with additional information in the future.