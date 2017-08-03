LMPD chief would not think about hiring former officer accused of murder

McKenzie Mattingly around 2004

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The chief of police at the Louisville Metro Police Department said he would never think about hiring McKenzie Mattingly for a position at the department.

Mattingly was acquitted of murder in 2004 after the shooting death of Michael Newby, 19.

He recently applied for a position at LMPD.

Newby’s family has protested the possible rehire of Mattingly.

Chief Conrad said on Facebook Thursday, “I will never consider hiring Mr. Mattingly for any position with the Louisville Metro Police Department.”

The following is the full Facebook statement from Conrad:

“I just had the opportunity to review the findings of the Professional Standards Unit investigation into the shooting of Michael Newby by then-LMPD Officer McKenzie Mattingly on January 3, 2004. On April 15, 2004, Chief Robert White concluded that Mattingly violated two of the department’s Standards Operating Procedures during that incident: SOP 9.1.9 – Use of Deadly Force and SOP 5.1.2 – Obedience to Rules and Regulations. Under the circumstances, I will never consider hiring Mr. Mattingly for any position with the Louisville Metro Police Department.”

© 2017 WHAS-TV