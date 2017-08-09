LMPD Chief Conrad: Officer failed to turn on body camera in deadly shooting of Wicker

LMPD Officer Beau Gadegaard

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – An officer accused of shooting and killing Darnell Wicker in 2016 is being suspended without pay for 24 hours due to violating the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Standard Operating Procedure.

Chief Steve Conrad says LMPD’s Professional Standards Unit conducted their own investigation into the shooting and found Officer Beau Gadegaard was in violation of not turning on his body camera. Gadegaard will be suspended without pay for 24 hours due to the violation.

The PSU’s investigation was separate from the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office investigation. Earlier in 2017, the CAO ruled the shooting of Wicker was justified.

Wicker was fatally shot by Officer Taylor Banks and Gadegaard when they responded to a domestic call off Cane Rune Road in August 2016. Wicker had a saw in his hand at the time police arrived. He was shot 14 times after police say he refused to put down a tree saw.

The third officer, Brian Smith, never fired at the scene.

Conrad said he has ordered a review of LMPD crisis intervention and de-escalation policies and procedures, as well as our training curricula to identify any areas of improvement. That review is expected to be down in the next couple of months.

It will also be reviewed by the Citizen’s Commission for Police Accountability on matters relating to the quality and capability of the Public Integrity Unit’s investigation.

