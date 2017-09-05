LMPD Asst. Chief named Bardstown Police Chief

Kim Kraeszig (Photo: LMPD, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – For the fourth time in the past year, the City of Bardstown has a new police chief.

A city council member spoke with WHAS11 News Tuesday confirming the council’s appointment of Kim Kraeszig to the position.

Kraezsig previously served as an assistant chief for Louisville Metro Police after beginning her career in 1994 with the then Louisville Division of Police.

Kraeszig replaces Chief Steve Urum who was removed from his position in July after the city’s mayor said leadership changes were necessary.

