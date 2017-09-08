LMPD asks for help identifying robbery suspect

Robbery suspect

A man's face was caught on camera after police say he threatened and then robbed a gas station clerk.

Police are asking for your help identifying this man who was caught on surveillance video during a robbery at Circle K on Newcut Road.



It happened back on August 30. The suspect is believed to be a man between 5'4" and 5'7", and between the ages of 20 and 30.

If you can identify him please call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

