LMPD: 8 injured in Stites Station Road accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating an accident in southwest Jefferson County that left 8 injured including four juveniles Sunday.

Metro Police responded to the area of Dixie Highway and Stites Station Road a little before 2 p.m.

According to their preliminary investigation, one of two vehicles ran head-on into the other.

The four juveniles were transported to Norton Children’s Hospital with one having serious injuries. Four adults were transported to University Hospital with one also having serious injuries.

Police say neither of the drivers had insurance and the investigation remains ongoing to determine who was at fault.

