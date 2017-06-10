WHAS
LMPD: 1 dead in fatal Wilson Ave. accident

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:50 PM. EDT June 10, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are working the scene of a fatal accident in the Park DuValle neighborhood.

Metro Police said the accident happened in the 3000 block of Wilson Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was traveling on his motorcycle when he collided with a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity is not yet known. 

WHAS11 News will update this story. 

