LMPD: 1 dead in fatal Wilson Ave. accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are working the scene of a fatal accident in the Park DuValle neighborhood.

Metro Police said the accident happened in the 3000 block of Wilson Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was traveling on his motorcycle when he collided with a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity is not yet known.

