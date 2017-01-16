LMDC makes changes, sees zero in-custody deaths in 2016

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It's a shocking scene to see anywhere. Surveillance video shows a woman detoxing off of drugs goes into cardiac arrest, and this all happened inside of Metro Corrections.

“She was coded. She was flat lining,” said Director Mark Bolton, Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

But she survived. Officials say staff members rushed in, saving the inmate's life. And Director Bolton says hers is just one of many due to the changes they've made in the jail.

“It's in our mission that we provide for the care, custody, control of the individuals who are legally housed here,” Bolton said.

Since 2005, and every year since then, at least one person has died while in custody at Metro Corrections. In 2015 alone, four people committed suicide inside of the jail. Since then, there's been a major focus on the mental health area.

“Medical staff is here keeping an eye on it. We've talked about our security staff is here walking up and down,” said Steve Durham, Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Assistant Director.

New camera systems have been installed in these special cells and around the jail. These areas are designed for inmates who may have talked about harming themselves or others. Bolton says they've also made major changes in their detox programs. They now use narcan in the jail. That's the drug that reverses heroin overdoses. Health professionals from The Healing Place even have an office inside the jail, providing resources whenever they're needed.

“Those are tools that we're bringing to the playing field that, historically, we've never utilized,” Bolton said.

Bolton says this year has been challenging with overcrowding, the opioid crisis and violence in the city, but with training, new rehabilitation resources and new technology, they're hoping to continue saving lives.

“We're dealing with some pretty tough constraints right now but we're stepping up and we're getting the job done,” Bolton said.



