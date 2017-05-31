LMDC director responds after no confidence vote

Mark Bolton (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- After nearly 90 percent of voters said they have no confidence in his leadership, Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton is now responding.

Eighty-seven percent of corrections union members who voted yesterday said they had no confidence in Bolton. The President of that union did not release how many members voted.

However, Bolton said it's his understanding that approximately 100 current officers took part. In a statement, the director also questions whether former employees were also invited to take part.

Last night the union president confirmed to us that some past employees did vote which is within their bylaws.

"I respect the men and women who are employed here and will continue to address the concerns that led to yesterday's vote,” Bolton said. “Whether the number is 400, 100, or 10, the union has a right to voice their opinion and they have done that."

The results of that no confidence vote will now be handed over to Mayor Greg Fischer.

