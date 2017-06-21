LMAS: Pigs died in April due to overheating in car

Cars in a parking lot on a hot day (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Two pigs died of overheating in April, per Louisville Metro Animal Services. Lawrence Reid of Shepherdsville now faces a misdemeanor charge after officials said he left the pigs inside his car for several hours at his workplace.

"We do get dogs in cars a lot, especially during the summer months, but not pigs in cars," LMAS Animal Control Supervisor Lt. Adam Hamilton said. "This is a new one for us."

In the summons sent to Reid, officials note that Reid had intended to sell the two pigs to someone, bringing them to his place of work at 7 a.m. on April 10. The summons notes the person purchasing the pigs arrived at 3 p.m., at which time, the pigs had already died.

While pigs may be more unusual, Hamilton said it is not uncommon for his office to receive several calls about dogs locked in cars.

"We can see maybe four cases a day sometimes, so average that out, it turns out to be a lot," he said.

On hot days with temperatures in the 90s, it only takes minutes for the inside of a car to heat up to triple digits, according to LMAS, which also refutes the idea that cracking a window open will help keep an animal inside cool.

"Ten minutes, a dog can get too hot in a car on a hot day," Hamilton said. "Our thing is we always say don't take a dog with you if you don't have to. Leave it at home, because it's also illegal to leave your car running."

Hamilton said a person who leaves an animal inside a locked car could be charged with an animal cruelty misdemeanor. He said while there is no state law allowing or prohibiting breaking into a car to rescue an animal in distress, there are still possible consequences.

"You would have to state the reason why you did it, and then it would be up to the courts to decide whether you did something illegal or not," he said. "I would always encourage people to call just in case the person doesn't come out."

Hamilton said people should contact LMAS at 473-PETS or Metro Police if they see a distressed animal in a locked car.

Reid entered a not guilty plea Wednesday. He is due back in court July 22.

