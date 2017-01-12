LMAS helps woman sheltering more than 40 cats

LMAS helps woman with 40 cats (Photo: Jorgensen, Jackelyn)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- For many of us, our pets are like family, but is there a point where it becomes too much?

A West Louisville woman has been living in poverty for years, often without food and electric in her own home, so that she could give dozens of cats a better life.

For years Dixie Corcoran’s house on South 28th Street has been a haven for homeless cats.

At times there were as many as 60 cats inside Corcoran’s house.

Now Louisville Metro Animal Services is stepping in to provide Corcoran with a helping hand.



“This isn’t a service that we ever offer,” said Erica Coghill of Louisville Metro Animal Services. “We just see a woman who has great intentions and we want to help her.”



For the first time ever Louisville Metro Animal Services is making a house call after Dixie Corcoran's passion quickly grew into something more.



“If you don’t rescue them they end up dead out here in the street,” said Dixie Corcoran. “They end up dead, abandoned or abused.”



Over the past four years, Ms. Dixie has done the best she can to give these strays a proper home.



“I’ve found homes for probably 70 or 80 of them in the last four years, and maybe more than that,” said Corcoran.



Each cat is spayed or neutered, well fed and organized into separate rooms based on their personality. But that care isn’t free.



“When we started out we had $100,000 savings and our savings diminished quickly,” said Corcoran. “It was better to spend the money on the animals than let it set there.”



“Right now she lives in a home separate from the home of the cats,” said Coghill. “She has no furnace in her own home because she wants to make sure the home that the cats are living in is heated and that they are receiving the best care.”



“The animals had to eat first,” said Corcoran.



Living off as little as $12 a month Ms. Dixie realized she has to make a change, so she is sending 11 cats to Metro Animal Services.



“The ultimate goal is to find homes for all of them,” said Corcoran. “Just find a home for all of them, and then I can call it quits because it’s almost driving me insane.”



If you want to adopt one of Ms. Dixie’s frisky felines you can stop by the Louisville Metro Animal Shelter on Newburg Road.

