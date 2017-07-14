LMAS: At least 4 dogs test positive for dog flu

Louisville Metro Animal Services (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services has been hit by the dog flu.

LMAS said they recently tested eight of their shelter dogs after they showed signs of respiratory distress. Four tests have not come back yet, but four have come back positive for a highly contagious strain of the dog flu.

Metro Animal services says they will begin treating all of their dogs for the flu as a precautionary measure.

The LMAS Adoption Center and Animal Care Center will both stay open for regular business hours this weekend. You can still adopt dogs.

The Kentucky Humane Society said they haven't seen any signs of the dog flu at their facilities.

