Live PD creators possibly facing court case for 'illegal searches'

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - The creators of a popular television show shot in Kentuckiana could soon go before a judge.

The creators of Live PD, which runs on the A&E Network, are named in a subpoena in a court case.

Attorney Larry Wilder said the constitutional rights of his client were violated during what he calls an illegal search after a stop over a license plate light. He said since the officers didn't have a search warrant, they shouldn't have been searching the interior of the car.

Wilder issued a subpoena for the Live PD video in hopes it will clear his client, but he argues this may not be the only case of its kind.

"How many people have been stopped while Live PD has been running? They've been taken out of their vehicles, searched, they've been treated this way, but there was nothing there. We've got to go find good TV."

WHAS11 has reached out to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, A&E Network, and Big Fish Entertainment, but we have yet to hear back.

