LIVE Initiative uses research to stop violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A new start-up think tank has done its research and they say they have an answer to our violence problems.

Created in September 2016, the Pegasus Institute has just released their research and plan called LIVE—the Louisville Initiative for Violence Eradication.

”Our violence here is largely a result of what we refer to as the three R’s—respect, reputation, and retaliation. The violence is personal here it’s not business,” said Joshua Crawford, Pegasus Institute co-executive director

Crawford says in their research they’ve found that the violence in the city can be traced back to gang activity.

“They are small, they are block and neighborhood affiliated. Allegiances change. They’re relatively fluid. Today’s gangs are not your father’s but they’re also not your gangs of LA or Chicago today. There’s a large number of small disaffiliated gangs that are perpetuating much of this violence unlike some other major cities,” he said.

The research also suggests that there’s no direct relationship between the increase in violence and drug activity.

“Gangs, not drugs, are the cause of our spike,” Crawford said.

Crawford said Louisville has experienced unprecedented violence between 2014 and 2016 and we’re on track to continue that upward trend this year but their LIVE initiative could change that by focusing on four different areas:

-Policing strategy that focuses on a small number of repeat offenders

-Address abandoned building problems in the high-crime neighborhoods and make them a priority to be torn down

-Adding street lighting to high crime neighborhood

-Create gang enhancement laws that address violent offenses that create harsher penalties

“What we need to do first is cut the head off the snake and the way we do that is with the LIVE initiative—a law enforcement strategy, a legislative strategy and an environmental strategy that recognizes what the problem is,” Crawford said.

Crawford says these changes have worked in other cities but it take cooperation from everyone in the city.

“This from our perspective is not a partisan issue, it’s not a metro government versus metro council issue, it’s an issue that we should all rally around,” he said.

Crawford says they have been in contact with a number of council members and plan to discuss the plan with the mayor and the police chief.

