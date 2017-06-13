Live grenade found on Ohio River bank in Louisville (Photo: Anthony Shepard)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Louisville man was surprised to discover a live grenade on the bank of the Ohio River in the Louisville area.

While using a metal detector, Anthony Shepard located a brick turned on its side with a container tied to it. Shepard said he poked it with his shovel but soon realized there was a live grenade inside. He kept it in a cooler until authorities arrived to remove it from the area where many children were playing.

Shepard said an officer told him the grenade will be stored in a bunker until it can be properly disposed of.

© 2017 WHAS-TV