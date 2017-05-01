Close Real-time updates on May Day 2017 in Seattle Watch live coverage from the KING 5 Assignment Desk KING 5:28 PM. EDT May 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Live updates from social media on Seattle's May Day 2017 rallies, marches, and protests.If viewing in the app, click hereRelated: Q&A - What is May Day?Related: Map of rallies and El Comite/May 1st Action Coalition march © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Family seeks help to give teen a proper burial Raw, unedited: Incredible rescue of infant, 2-year-old nearly killed in the Texas storms Assault at Metro Corrections Goshen nature preserve damaged by tornado Heart wrenching rescue of a Texas family caught in the storms T.G. talks more rain showers WFAA Breaking News New complaint against Wildelife in Need Organizers: 50,000 expected at May Day march. KING 5 Breaking News More Stories Verify: Judge Nance recusal May. 1, 2017, 5:35 p.m. Mother pleads guilty in Clarksville girl's death May. 1, 2017, 4:09 p.m. Man, woman found dead in Chickasaw home;… May. 1, 2017, 3:28 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs