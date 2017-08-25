Lincoln Bridge lane closures scheduled for next week

(Photo: jakes47s, Rick Jacobs)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- One lane of 1-65 North on the Lincoln Bridge will be closed starting next week to accommodate work on Downtown Crossing.

The closure will start on August 28 and end on September 1. The closure will begin daily around 9 a.m. and end by 3 p.m. each day to allow crews to adjust lights on the bridge.

These dates are tentative and subject to change pending inclement weather.

