Derby day murder suspect apprehended after police pursuit ends at Lincoln Bridge

Police pursuit ends in area of Lincoln Bridge in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A police pursuit ended on Interstate 65 north at the Lincoln Bridge and a murder suspect was apprehended on Tuesday, May 9.

The Shively Police Department confirms the suspect in a murder that happened on Derby day was apprehended in this pursuit.

Michael Bosse, 47, died after he was shot at his home in the 1700 block of Nobel Place Saturday. Bosse was found not too far from the scene after police say his truck crashed into a building on 7th Street Road. He was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police will be updating the media at 3 p.m.

No one was injured in this pursuit, other than the suspect who suffered some scrapes from attempting to jump over a wall.

The bridge will be closed as police investigate.

Police said they were trying to get a subject to stop but then a police pursuit began.

