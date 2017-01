LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--If you need help with your utility bills, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program begins.

The crisis phase of LIHEAP will run until March 31 or until the funds run out.

You must make an appointment using the new automated system if you want to apply.

The number to call is 502-991-8391.

Be sure to have your LG&E account number nearby.