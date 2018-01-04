LIHEAP Crisis Phase starts Jan. 8

A resident holds a Louisville Gas and Electric bill while waiting for assistance from LIHEAP representatives (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It is hard to imagine going without heat in these bitter temperatures, but that is what thousands of people in Kentuckiana are facing.



Help will soon be available in Louisville from what is called Crisis Phase of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP.



Starting Jan. 8, people who have already received a disconnection notice from LG&E or are facing eviction because their utilities are part of their rent can sign up for appointments to get help.



Brandon O'Neal, the Supervisor of LIHEAP, said they have already helped a lot of people and the resources are in place to help even more.

To find out more about LIHEAP, click here.

© 2018 WHAS-TV