Lifeguard training offered at Algonquin Pool

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After fears it wouldn’t open, the Algonquin Park pool is open for business and now training lifeguards.

This comes after a shortage of lifeguards due to safety concerns at the pool with many scared for their safety and not willing to work there.

Lifeguards and supervisors from other pools are now working at Algonquin to help with the shortage.

Metro Parks began offering free lifeguard certification courses Tuesday for anyone willing to work at Algonquin.

Officials say new lifeguards will be able to handle a number of situations.

“We’ll be going over entries and approaches, regular rescues that are the textbook way and obviously nothing ever works in the video as they are supposed to go,” Beth Darrall said.

Training sessions for lifeguards are being offered each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Algonquin pool on Cypress Street.

