Life-long Beecher Terrace resident reflects on her community

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Beecher Terrace has always been home.



“I'm really sad to see it go but look how many years it is, I mean I was born in Beecher Terrace, don't misunderstand me. That's the honest truth,” said Juanita Franklin.



Born the same year Beecher Terrace opened, 1941, Juanita has watched her community from her front lawn for decades.



“I was a Beecher Terrace person. I raised my kids here in Beecher Terrace,” she said.



All eight of Juanita's children grew up in the complex and moved away. But she always chose to stay. Through the good and bad.



“It's not like it used to be, I'll put it that way,” Juanita said.



Using a federal grant, the city has begun the three-year process to move everyone out of Beecher Terrace by 2019. It will be demolished and rebuilt. About 20 percent of the residents have already been relocated.



“Everybody's going different places. We're not going to be close anymore,” Juanita said.



Juanita says it's bittersweet to leave the community she loves--but she's excited for the change.



“I enjoyed it. I really have. I've enjoyed it,” she said.

Juanita doesn't know when she'll leave or where she'll go.



Residents in 150 units have already been relocated. The city is helping in the process to make sure Beecher Terrace residents are first priority to receive the housing they need.

